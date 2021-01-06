Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLDR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 124,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.