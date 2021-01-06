Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading 14.9% Higher

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) traded up 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.93. 1,199,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 489,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $418.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. Research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

