VeriME Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

