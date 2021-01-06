VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0001

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00046463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00314412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.42 or 0.02862216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

