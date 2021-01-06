Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of VBTX opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

