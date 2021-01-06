Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNA. ValuEngine raised Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.15.

VRNA opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after buying an additional 3,888,889 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 1,555,556 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 1,555,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

