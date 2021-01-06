VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.30

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 28074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$196.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.11.

Get VersaBank (VB.TO) alerts:

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

About VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank (VB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank (VB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.