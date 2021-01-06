Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $237,349.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00470415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 112.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,843 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

