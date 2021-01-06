Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 5.6%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 1,083,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,061,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Viasat alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,664.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.