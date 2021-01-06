ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $5.18. ViewRay shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 3,921 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ViewRay by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

