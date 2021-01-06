ViewRay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,364% compared to the typical daily volume of 214 call options.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $958.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.09.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ViewRay by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ViewRay by 94.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

