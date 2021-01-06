Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Shares Gap Up to $125.38

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $125.38, but opened at $149.99. Vifor Pharma shares last traded at $149.99, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

GNHAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.57.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNHAF)

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

