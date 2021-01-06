Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $14.16. Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 743,218 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market cap of C$910.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.40.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at C$364,800.48. Insiders have sold a total of 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 in the last ninety days.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

