VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $428.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 428.50 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.59), with a volume of 54423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

The firm has a market cap of £744.39 million and a PE ratio of 290.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 394.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 342.74.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

