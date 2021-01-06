Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $26.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.