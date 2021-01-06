Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.88

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $220.88 and last traded at $215.60, with a volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,200,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.