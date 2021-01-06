Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) shares were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.40. Approximately 13,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF by 5,230.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

