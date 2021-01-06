Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.20. 116,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 81,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VPG. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $464.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.