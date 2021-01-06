VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in VMware by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. 9,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,286. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,710. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.