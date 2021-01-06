Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 176.40 ($2.30).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.63. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

