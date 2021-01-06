Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €172.07 ($202.43).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €147.24 ($173.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €149.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

