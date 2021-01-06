VouchForMe (IPL) One Day Volume Tops $2,766.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 90.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 95.3% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $165,793.63 and approximately $2,766.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00243686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00503343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00248074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016896 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.