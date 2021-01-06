Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

NYSE PPR opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.