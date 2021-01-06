Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. Vroom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $1,461,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,816,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

