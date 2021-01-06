Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

