Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by American National Bank

American National Bank lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.8% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.10. 283,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average is $138.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

