Warburg Research Analysts Give ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) a €12.50 Price Target

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.95 ($11.71).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €16.26 ($19.13) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55. ElringKlinger AG has a 52 week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52 week high of €16.12 ($18.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

