Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 642,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 518,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

