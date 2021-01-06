Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives $23.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

WRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:WRE opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. FMR LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 942,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 387,310 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

