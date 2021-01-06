Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.78

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

WSO.B opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.83. Watsco has a twelve month low of $139.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

