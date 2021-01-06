Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.62

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.62 and last traded at $124.57, with a volume of 1811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $937,361.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.