Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

TCF stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

