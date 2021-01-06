Wedbush Comments on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $23.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.99. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $451.28 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

