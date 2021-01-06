Wedbush Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.95) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.