Wedbush Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE WAL opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,544,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 379,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 217,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

