Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

1/4/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $747.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have been on fire over the past year. The stock's S&P 500 inclusion has further boosted investors' confidence. The company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge. With Model 3 sedan being its flagship vehicle, Tesla has established itself as a leader in the EV segment. Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth.Robust production levels from the Shanghai Gigafactory bode well for its future growth. Tesla aims to deliver 500,000 vehicles in 2020, up 36% y/y. Along with increasing automotive revenues, energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting Tesla’s prospects. Amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. Thus, Tesla is viewed as an attractive bet.”

12/21/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $516.00 to $788.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $230.00.

12/10/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $578.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $560.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2020 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

11/17/2020 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2020 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

TSLA traded up $20.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $755.98. 41,878,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,749,750. The stock has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,968.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.73.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 194.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 556.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.