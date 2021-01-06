Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Underweight

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

CPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NYSE CPK opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

