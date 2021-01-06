WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Up 6.8%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.29. 442,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 386,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

