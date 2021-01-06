West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 0.9% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.40. Approximately 4,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

