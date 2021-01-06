Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.32

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $64.32, with a volume of 2228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

