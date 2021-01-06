Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westpac Banking stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 149,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,098. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 111.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

