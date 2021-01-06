WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Reaches $450,323.75

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $450,323.75 and approximately $518.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00334884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00025274 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

TRST is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

