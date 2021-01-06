WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. 140166 dropped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist raised their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

WEX stock traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,695. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.28. WEX has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 76.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

