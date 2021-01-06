Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.80.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.25 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.95.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

