Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 405,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 438,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

WSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $346.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.