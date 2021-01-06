WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.11 Million

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $426.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the highest is $450.99 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $278.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,516,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $46,381,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $45,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 67,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

