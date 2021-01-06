Wing (WING) Price Hits $13.97 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Wing has a market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be purchased for $13.97 or 0.00039997 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,337,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,613 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance.

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

