WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.81

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 13113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 81.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

