WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.77 and last traded at $106.54. 87,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 256,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 162,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

