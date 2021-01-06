WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.11

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 63.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth $288,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

